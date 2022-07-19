Action and Ambition
Alice Min Soo Chun Delivers Lightweight, Compact, Self Inflammation, and Sustainable Solar Lighting and Charging Devices Worldwide
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Alice Chun, Founder, and Inventor of Solight, a global enterprise distributing solar light and power innovation to every household. She is the original inventor of the Solar Inflatable Light and Solar Light Assembly. The idea was first developed in 2009 after many years of research and development in photovoltaics and thin film substrates. In 2010 she shared her research and knowledge and collaborated with students on the idea. After much research and testing, the design was improved to become the SolarPuff using recyclable materials, light diffusion, origami folding, and self-inflating design. Tune in to learn more!