Action and Ambition
Marshall Mosher Builds Virtual Reality Adventure Sports Experience for Remote Team Building
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Marshall Mosher, an action sports athlete and the Founder and CEO of Vestigo. Vestigo helps companies build authentic relationships that enhance a meaningful team culture. It builds virtual reality adventure experiences that take corporate leadership training to the next level. They are recreating the world's most elusive and extreme adventure environments, used to train lessons in mindset, adaptability, and the psychology of risk-taking for Fortune 1000 companies and some of the world's largest brands, including CNN, Microsoft, Home Depot, Mercedes Benz, EY, and Chick-fil-A. Tune in to learn more!