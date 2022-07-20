Action and Ambition
J Bartlett Helps Artists Grow Through The Power of Creativity and Technology
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is J Bartlett, Founder and CEO DYFRENT consultancy, a company that provides value to other businesses by guiding them through the process of taking their physical or hypothetical business online. It brings value to culture through working with artists to go from conceptual ideas to tangible assets in whatever medium they create(fashion, music, photography, etc.). Tune in to learn more!