Nate Co Helps Influencers Monetize Their Audiences

Michelle A. Lewis Breaks Down The Technical Aspects of Life Into Simple Techniques and Strategies That People Can Use to Produce Extraordinary Results

Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Michelle A. Lewis, an International Executive Coach, author, course writer, artist, wife, and mother of two. With eight years of project management and coaching experience, Michelle expertly utilizes her natural talent for listening to support her clients in producing extraordinary results masterfully. She is also the author of the book: Rowan Goes To The Beach, one of the NY best-selling. Tune in to learn more!