Action and Ambition
Nate Co Helps Influencers Monetize Their Audiences
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Nate Co, the Managing Partner at Tap Mob, a platform that instantly connects influencers with brands and major companies. The software grants creators the ability to make money from their work while giving them access to an extensive creator network. The network offers to its users sets the platform from other services seeking to help creators and influencers. It allows users access to many affiliate marketing options, monetizing opportunities, and access to a network of other creators. Tune in to learn more!