Action and Ambition
McKeel Hagerty On Fueling Car Culture for Future Generations
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand offering a specialty automotive insurance platform built upon a membership organization for car lovers everywhere. They exist to fuel car culture and ultimately save driving for future generations. Its mission is to build a global business to fund its purpose, create a space where team members thrive, and drive positive impact worldwide. It also offers integrated membership products and programs with unique experiences that bring together automotive enthusiasts across the globe. Tune in to learn more!