Action and Ambition
Rachael O'Brien Helps People Participate in Taking Climate-Action and Fight Climate Change
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Rachael O'Brien, Head of Marketing at Climeworks, the Swiss direct air capture company hoping to reverse climate change with the world's first and largest climate-positive direct air capture and storage plant, which has made carbon dioxide removal on a large-scale a reality. She is also a senior global content marketing and strategy expert with over a decade's experience across all online and offline marketing channels. Tune in to learn more on how Climeworks helps to fight global warming!