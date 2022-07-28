Action and Ambition
Meredith Cole Uses Technology To Scan Bodies and Develop Perfect Fitting Clothes
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Meredith Cole, Owner of Untied Business Solutions and Fervor Luxe. Fervor Luxe is the first ever perfect-fit clothing company that Meredith started after a horrible experience in the gym when she split her leggings mid-squat. Meredith went on and produced better leggings for women with big booties. However, she realized that there are so many components to a perfect fit and set a mission to have the tech for someone to scan themselves from their home and for them to deliver a perfect fit garment. Tune in to learn more!