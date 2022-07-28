Action and Ambition
Asya Abdrahman and Adrian Abello Bridges The Digital Divide by Leveraging Collaborative Art-Based Solutions
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Our guests for today are Asya Abdrahman and Adrian Abello, the Co-Founders of The Kin DAO and Primordia DAO. Primordia is a year-long project DAO serving as onboarding for communities traditionally excluded through art-based solutions. Building in biomimicry of mushrooms, Hyphae represented the beginning filaments of the mycelium network. Now that The Kin DAO had expanded to onboard over 50 individuals and 5 DAOs, they moved into the next phase of mycelium development. Tune in to learn more!