Action and Ambition
Kris Zizzo Helps People Regain Control of Their Health and Happiness!
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Kris Zizzo, a Fitness Coach at Team Zizzo, where he helps busy and unfulfilled people regain control of their health and happiness. Kris is also the Founder of Its A Fit, a dating application that matches partners based on their health, fitness, and wellness lifestyles. Vegans match with vegans, yoga enthusiasts match with other yoga enthusiasts, and marathon runners match with other runners. There are over 100 health, fitness, and wellness categories to select from. Don't miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!