Mark Murrell Curates The 1-in-a-100 Million Cotton Candy Lobster NFTs
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Mark Murrell, Chief Curator of Haddie Bay Club, a collection of 7777 Haddie, the 1-in-100-million Cotton Candy Lobster NFTs. Mark has a partnership with Coppersmith and became Haddie's trusted guardian. Though Mark quickly found Haddie a forever home at a local aquarium, he knew the whole world would fall in love with her amazing colors if given a chance to behold Haddie's beauty, and he was right. Haddie took over social and the news. She was an overnight sensation. They are now building a special "1-in-100-million" community around this ultra-rare lobster. Tune in to learn more