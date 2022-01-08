Action and Ambition
Daniel Tonkopi Redefines The Future of Transportation With Electric Bikes
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Daniel Tonkopi, Founder and CEO of Delfast bikes, the electric bike company with the World Guinness Record for the longest distance travelled on a single charge. They produce the transport of the future: easy-to-use and simple in servicing, powerful and eco-friendly vehicles for city use. People in over 40 countries enjoy the ride with Delfast using e-bikes for professional needs. Their partnerships include dealers in the US, South Africa, and the EU, police departments in the US and Mexico, the Ukrainian Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, etc. Don't miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!