Action and Ambition
Maya Bernaia Builds Trust, Entrepreneurship, Community Values, and Security Values in the Digital World
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Maya Bernaia, the Creator and Project Leader of IamFuture Ecosystem, a global online holding that offers the world a complex ecosystem built on three main pillars: multipurpose, security, and creativity, meeting many needs of contemporary society even during bearish market trends. IamFairplay is a validation platform, the solution for businesses and customers to minimize the risks and maximize trust during various transactions in the digital world. Tune in to learn more!