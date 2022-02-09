Action and Ambition
Charles Bush Helps Injured People Find Justice!
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Charles Bush, the Managing Partner at Bush and Bush Law Group, a company that represents injured people that have been catastrophically injured. At Bush and Bush Law Group, attorneys take a different modern-day approach to helping clients tell their stories. Using real-life videos, animations, and reconstructionists, The lawyers at Bush & Bush Law Group spare no expense in ensuring clients are left with the maximum amount of recovery possible. Tune in to learn more!