Action and Ambition
Cory Chamberlain Helps Businesses Grow Using World Class Digital Media Services
In this episode, we are joined by Cory Chamberlain, the Founder, and CEO of FatCatPR, a digital PR agency focused on working with health care, start-ups, and other businesses seeking capital and leveraging PR to attract investors. It helps organizations need to get their news in front of the media, stakeholders, and the public that searches for news online. FATCAT PR maintains its proprietary distribution technologies that enable them to target audiences globally and drive demand across all channels. Tune in to learn more!