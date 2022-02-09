Action and Ambition
Jonathan Almanzar on the Journey To Opening Chick'nCone - The First Craft Food Chicken
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Jonathan Almanzar, Co-Founder, and CEO of Chick'nCone, a Florida-based fast craft food chicken with 24 restaurants in 12 states and another 58 under development. It expects to have 50 restaurants open by the end of 2022. He recently released NFTs that operate on a novel financial model that combines investment in an NFT with profit from restaurant franchises. In addition, Jonathan has authored several motivational books and is passionate about his family and serving the community. Tune in to learn more!