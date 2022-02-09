Action and Ambition
Anthony Nagendraraj and Marissa Huggins Help Organizations Build Strong Communities
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today are Anthony Nagendraraj and Marissa Huggins, the Co-Founders of Spontivly, a Community Management System that integrates with a company's suite of community tools to allow for greater insights and efficiencies. The software provides real-time analytics to measure community engagement, growth, and impact across any platform. They imagine a world where technology can bring people together by creating powerful and meaningful communities for everyone across the globe. Don't miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!