Action and Ambition
Ken Mack on Creating Wealth Through Acquisitions Using Blockchain and Digital Assets
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Ken Mack, the Chief M&A Officer of Acquire.fi, the first crypto M&A platform in the world that allows investors to buy and sell crypto companies and online businesses with crypto and on the blockchain. Acquire.fi are also running Investment Pools AKA Acquire Pools, which enables retail investors to earn passive income at the click of a button by turning their intangible assets into real-world assets like companies, real estate and gold. It is where investing and Web3 intersect, creating a new wealth-building paradigm for all. Tune in to learn more!