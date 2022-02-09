Action and Ambition
Daniel Tapia Helps Tax Businesses Apply Marketing Principles, Techniques, and Technology That Produce Results
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Daniel Tapia, CMO at Genius Marketing, the most powerful and fully automated system for tax professionals interested in growing their business with a steady stream of new clients. They help business owners find the right prospects to target, engage those prospects with the right message, and deliver their value proposition consistently with a clear call to action. Don't miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!