Action and Ambition
Leonardo De Aguiar Connects High-End Private Chefs and Hospitality Professionals To Diners Who Want Fine Dining
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Leonardo De Aguiar, Founder and CEO of INTUEAT INCORPORATED, an online platform connecting professional Chefs to individuals across the nation seeking to elevate their meal experience. INTUEAT's objective is to disrupt the F&B industry through its revolutionary marketplace that bridges the gap between top-tier chefs and premium clients with a taste for the exceptional. Every INTUEAT experience is designed to spark unforgettable moments on both sides of the plate. For diners, it's the chance to sample all of the flavors life has to offer through a curated food experience. Tune in to learn more!