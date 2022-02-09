Action and Ambition
Natalie Blanco Provides Quality Cleaning for Airbnb and Short-Term Rentals
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Natalie Blanco, the CEO of Magic Helpers, an Airbnb and short-term rental cleaning company that specializes in quality cleaning and prioritized reliability. The company has grown from a home cleaning business to a full property management company in just a few years. Natalie's goal is to take the pressures off of rental owners while maintaining strong client relationships. Tune in to learn more!