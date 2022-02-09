Action and Ambition
Fardad Zand Solves Inefficiencies in Web3 and Decentralized Economy
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Fardad Zand, Co-Founder, and CEO of Wisdomise, an AI powerhouse, driven to solve inefficiencies in web3 and decentralized economy. It aims at reconciling human and machine intelligence for the purpose of tokenizing the wisdom of crowds and democratizing Defi for the masses. Wisdomise creates the opportunity for everyone on Earth to create wealth by sharing their knowledge and leveraging the knowledge of others. Don't miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!