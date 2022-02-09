Action and Ambition
Marie Price on Making a Difference in the Lives of Patients, Employees, and Community!
In this episode, we are joined by Marie Price, the COO of Valley Oaks Medical Group, a team of highly trained physicians that ensure patients receive the highest standard of care. They strive to redefine the way healthcare is administered through community-driven preventative care and proactive treatment. By centering care around the patient, they can improve health and wellbeing instead of treating symptoms. The team prioritizes the wellness of each of their patients with the necessary tools and resources to improve their quality of life. Tune in to learn more!