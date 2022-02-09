Action and Ambition
Joe Thurman and Ubaldo Help People Find Meaningful Work and Companies Transform How They Hire
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today are Joe Thurman and Ubaldo, the Co-Founders of interviewIA, a company committed to helping businesses and interviewers better to make better hiring decisions. Joe is an entrepreneur, community leader, DEI, and talent expert who has spent most of his life in the great state of Colorado. Ubaldo has a passion for helping people feel safe and valued at work. He also had a clear perspective of the good, bad, and ugly of how companies are being built. They explain how they met and their company's role in the community. Tune in to learn more!