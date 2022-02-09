Action and Ambition
Mark Schwartz Produces Unique and Interesting Designs of Shoes and Bags
In this episode, we are joined by Mark Schwartz, a Shoe Designer and Artist who began his design career in the early 1980s in his early twenties with a 7-year-long run with a shoe design master - Roger Vivier. Vivier also introduced him to Andy Warhol. Warhol mentored Schwartz for about four years before his death and taught Schwartz to make actual paintings of his shoe designs. Schwartz has designed shoes for the likes of Oprah, Madonna, Katie Couric, Angelica Huston, Sharon Stone, Wendy Williams, Lady Gaga, Ralph Lauren, Balenciaga, Gucci, Jean Claude Jitrois, Calvin Klein, Richard Tyler, Mark Eisen, Balenciaga, Gucci, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Chanel, Hermes as well as being a ghost designer for more than several of the most famous footwear designers in our time. Tune in to learn more!