Action and Ambition
Brenda Pak Enhances Workplace Culture by Promoting Diversity, Inclusive Behaviors, and Cultivating a Sense of Belonging
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Brenda Pak, Founder, and CEO of BackPac, a platform that helps people and DEI leaders improve inclusion and belongingness in the workplace. It is on a mission to build inclusive and purposeful cultures. Brenda explains that building a solid and inclusive culture will be essential as companies grow and compete for top talent. Those focusing on DEIB are 6X more frequently listed as a great place to work. Tune in to learn more!