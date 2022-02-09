Action and Ambition
Jesse Young Helps Consumers Support or Boycott Companies Based on Their Unique Values
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Jesse Young, Founder of Truvalyou, a platform designed to help inform consumers about the good and bad companies based on their values and beliefs. With Truvalyou, you can buy from those companies that truly value you. His background is in global IoT fleet management, which is relied upon by supply chain, public and pupil transportation, stolen vehicle recovery, and more. He has helped build teams and technology that deliver. Tune in to learn more!