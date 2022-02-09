Action and Ambition
Trisha Leconte Helps Individuals, Brands, and Corporations Create Engaging Content That Gets Noticed
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Trisha Leconte, a bestselling author, keynote speaker, masterful teacher, and top-ranked executive strategist. She is also the Creative Director of HeroBrand Media, where she helps coaches, entrepreneurs, and CEOs develop their message and turn it into a movement through branding, graphic design, and website. "Find your message and turn it into a movement" is what Trisha does best. Don't miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!