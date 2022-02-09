Action and Ambition
Jesse Anglen Helps Entrepreneurs Build Great Blockchain Products That Takes Over The Internet
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Jesse Anglen, Co-Founder, and CEO of Rapid Innovation, a blockchain app development company focused on helping entrepreneurs and startups build great products that decentralize the internet. They are a global team of 125+ with headquarters in the U.S. and India. It is on a mission to speed up the adoption of blockchain technology because we believe in its power to bring greater economic freedom to people around the world. Tune in to learn more!