Action and Ambition
JeVon McCormick Helps Experts, Executives and Entrepreneurs Turn Their Ideas Into Books!
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is JeVon McCormick, President, and CEO of Scribe Media, a multi-million dollar publishing company that helps entrepreneurs, executives, and experts write, publish, and market their books. They surround you with a professional publishing team to help you position, write, edit, design, publish, and market your book, getting it out of your head and into the world. JeVon's life didn't begin as a success story. He was born the son of a Black pimp father and a white single mother on welfare. Poverty, abuse, eviction, and discrimination were a daily part of his life. Tune in to learn more about his success story!