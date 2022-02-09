Action and Ambition
Chaitanya Patel Helps Introverts Elevate Confidence Through Style
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Chaitanya Patel, an Information Security professional who is getting ready to launch a streetwear this summer to help introverts like himself build confidence. He plans to mix streetwear culture with the introvert community in order to assist them in enhancing their Style and Confidence. Don't miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!