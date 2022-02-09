



Action and Ambition

Jackie Toledo Runs For Congress To Fix The Real Issues in D.C and Get Back On Track!

Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Jackie Toledo, an engineer, a serial entrepreneur, and a public official with decades of experience bridging the gap between innovation, disruptive technology, and public policy. She is the founder and Managing Director of the Florida Consulting Company, an engineering firm focused on transportation infrastructure and technology. Jackie was elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2016 for Florida's 60th district. She has worked with Governor Desantis to ban sanctuary cities and critical race theory, eliminated mask and vaccine mandates, backed the blue, supported the second amendment; and protected life, all while balancing our budget. Now, she is running for congress to fix the real issues affecting D.C. Tune in to learn more!