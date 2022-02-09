Action and Ambition
Natalie Demary Helps Women Overcome Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt Surrounding Crypto
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Natalie Demary, Founder of CryptoFemme DAO. Its mission is to create a decentralized, cooperative movement of women in crypto. CryptoFemme DAO offers members access to education that caters to women of all experience levels in crypto. By leveraging this access to mentorship and support, Natalie's goal is to personally empower one million women to become the next generation of movers and shakers in the blockchain space. Tune in to learn more!