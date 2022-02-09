



Action and Ambition

Jason Averbook Broadens Executive Mindsets To Rethink How To Better Design and Deliver Employee Services That Meets The Expectations of The Workforce and The Needs of The Business.

Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Jason Averbook, Founder and CEO of Leapgen, a digital transformation company shaping the NOW of Work. They are a highly respected and visionary partner to organizations looking to design and deliver a digital workforce experience that will produce valued outcomes for the business. They do this by helping solution providers rethink how to design better and deliver workforce services and architect HR technology solutions that meet the expectations of workers and the needs of the business. Tune in to learn more!