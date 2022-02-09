Action and Ambition
Stephanie Tran Helps Tutors Become Successful Entrepreneurs
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Stephanie Tran, Founder, and CEO of Tutor Route, which mentors educators to become successful entrepreneurs by creating, launching, and growing their tutoring businesses. Tutor Route is a team of certified teachers, counselors, consultants, and masterclass instructors serving students, professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its mission is to cultivate life-long learners' academic, career, and entrepreneurial skillsets through innovative instruction, data-driven methods, and mentorship masterclasses. Tune in to learn more!