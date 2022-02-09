Action and Ambition
Brendon Bartholomew Provides Aerospace and Defense Solutions
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Brendon Bartholomew, President of Vector Solutions, an Aerospace & Defense company specializing in high technology integration and robust mission support. Vector is a trusted international provider of dynamic solutions to global defense, security, and intelligence customers. The Vector advantage leverages Agile and Responsive solutions with emerging technology to meet complex organizational needs. Don't miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!