Action and Ambition
Boris Epshteyn On Handling The Real Issues Affecting The People of America
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Boris Epshteyn, a political strategist, investment banker, and attorney. He is also the Co-Founder of the Freedom, Jobs, Business Organization which recently launched a crypto wallet and easy-to-use app as part of a new financial system designed for conservatives along with its own token. He was also a Strategic Advisor for Trump 2020, a Member of the Trump 2020 Advisory Board, and Chief Political Commentator for Sinclair Broadcast Group. Don't miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!