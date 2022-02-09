Action and Ambition
Shaji UI Mulk On Building a Global Business Powerhouse With Diversified Interests
In this episode, we are joined by Shaji UI Mulk, Founder and Chairman of Mulk Holdings, a multinational conglomerate with diversified business interests spanning primarily four sectors – Construction, Renewable Energy, Plastics, and Health Care; and a net worth of Two Billion AED. Mulk Holdings owns and manages a group of 18 companies under the leadership of Chairman Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk for more than two decades. The company follows a philosophy of strategic partners and has successfully entered into Joint Ventures with powerful partners around the Globe. His newest endeavor, which just broke ground, is the $500 million Zim Cyber City, which has been dubbed "Bringing Dubai to Zim," will be a state-of-the-art mixed-use hi-tech park on the outskirts of Zimbabwe's capital city Harare. Tune in to learn more!