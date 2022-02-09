Action and Ambition
Net Kohen On Simplifying Connecting With People and Sharing of Information
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Net Kohen, Co-Founder and CEO of LinkMe, a Miami-based social networking platform that simplifies connecting with people and sharing information. . LinkMe bridges the gap between all your profiles. It keeps all your info and accounts in the same place so you can share all of your profiles instantly with the click of a button. Don't miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!