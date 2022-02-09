Action and Ambition
Harold Clarke Provides Homebuyers and Developers With Forward-Thinking Business Services That Ensure The Utmost Discretion, Confidentiality, and Authenticity
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Harold Clarke, the Founder, and CEO of Harold X Clarke Advisors, a global sales and marketing firm that works closely with the world's top .001% of affluent homebuyers and developers in the ultra-luxury real estate market. Before founding Harold X Clarke Advisors in 2018, Harold served as the founder and CEO of Luxury Big Island by Harold Clarke and Elysian Key, two private real estate consulting entities that managed portfolios and facilitated acquisitions for the world's top .001% of high-net-worth individuals. Tune in to learn more!