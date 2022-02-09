Action and Ambition
Jake Sellers Rescues Women and Children From Sex Trafficking
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Jake Sellers, who went from having three life sentences to rescuing women and children from sex trafficking in other countries. His journey started after he was miraculously released from prison. Jake got a calling to rescue children from sex trafficking and uses his companies, 5Star Movers and Arise Homes, to raise funds for the mission. Don't miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!