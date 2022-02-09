Action and Ambition
Jack Vale On Building and Scaling Your Channel Online
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Jack Vale, an American YouTuber. He has been viewed more than 10 billion times online for his prank videos and has 5 million loyal followers between YouTube and Facebook. Many of his pranks are completed in Huntington Beach, California, Vegas, and near his home in Nashville, Tennessee. Vale has performed pranks on various celebrities at the 53rd Grammy Awards and has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Fox and Friends, CNBC, The Doctors, and several other TV shows. Tune in to learn the tips for growing your channel online!