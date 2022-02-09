Action and Ambition
Niloufar Banisaied Created Alpha Gay Dating and Chat App, The Safest and Largest Social Networking App for Gay, Trans, Bi, and Queer People
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Niloufar Banisaied, the co-Founder of the new Alpha Gay Dating and Chat, the safest and largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people that does not sell your data and is used globally. Its mission is to create a digital home where the LGBTQ+ community feels they belong and are supported and where they can find love. They strive to ensure that Alpha is a safe space where people can be sexually and emotionally open about their wants and needs. Don't miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!