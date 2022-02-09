Action and Ambition
Serdar Senay Creates The Best Play-To-Earn NFT Games Ever!
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Serdar Senay, Product Nucleus and CEO of Mad Metaverse, a collaborative gamified metaverse for all NFTs and cryptos. The game consists of living-evolving NFT Collections, WEB3 Lab, a Marketplace & an AAA game built by Kevuru Games (Epic Games, EA, Lucasfilm) and many others. With the max amount of utility & multiple revenue streams, you can play the best Play To Earn ecosystem ever made. Tune in to learn more!