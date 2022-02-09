Action and Ambition
Dr. Marlon Braumann Protects The Most Precious and Endangered Species of Africa
In this episode, we are joined by Dr. Marlon Braumann, Founder of AMES Foundation, a community of makers, creatives, entrepreneurs, founders, investors, and CEOs united by one goal, to stop the extinction of Africa's wildlife. Initially a small circle of Africa enthusiasts, AMES now unites like-minded people from all over the world. They use entrepreneurial approaches to implement targeted projects on the ground. Marlon is also The Managing Partner of Elevat3 Capital, a venture capital arm of serial entrepreneur and investor Christian Angermayer and his family office, Apeiron Investment Group. Don't miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!