Action and Ambition
Renzo Perez The Chief Marketing Officer Ciudapolis On Developing Real Estate Projects With Techno-Ecological Concepts
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Renzo Perez, The Chief Marketing Officer for the first Peruvian real estate franchise, Ciudapolis. Ciudapolis is the first real estate franchise in Peru. Their goal is to become your first great strategic partner, therefore, providing you with expert advice with the sole purpose of seeing you transcend in the lives of your children and loved ones. Renzo’s role is to improve the systems and processes in the real estate area of the company. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!