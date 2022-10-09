Action and Ambition
Bigmike Straumietis On Making Cannabis an Acceptable and Everyday Part of Healing Humanity
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Bigmike Straumietis, the founder and CEO of Advanced Nutrients, the world’s first and only complete cannabis growing system that Hits the Shift and optimizes all phases of the vegetative and bloom cycles to bring cannabis to its true genetic potential. In the past four decades, BigMike has overseen the cultivation of more than a million plants, brought 53 firsts to the world of cannabis growing, spearheaded the movement toward legal cannabis research, and became one of the first three entities in the world to own a government-issued license to cultivate and test cannabis. Tune in to learn more!