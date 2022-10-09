Bigmike Straumietis On Making Cannabis an Acceptable and Everyday Part of Healing Humanity

Hamed Shahbazi Leverages Technology To Empower And Assist Patients And Physicians In Making A Positive Influence On The Healthcare Business

Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman, CEO, Founder of Well Health Technologies Corp. WELL is an omnichannel digital health startup whose overall goal is to empower physicians to give the best and most sophisticated treatment possible through cutting-edge digital health technologies. WELL is also a provider of technological solutions for digital health, billing, and cybersecurity. CRH Medical, a wholly-owned subsidiary of WELL, provides various products and services that have aided thousands of gastroenterology professionals in the United States. Tune in to find out more on this!