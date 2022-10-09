Action and Ambition
Kelly Kubicek Helps Businesses Scale Revenue Through Their Workers
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Kelly Kubicek, the CEO of Fulcrum HR Consulting, an HR Management and People Strategy company with a mission to help organizations solve operational challenges and exceed growth targets while maximizing human economic value. By leveraging artificial intelligence-driven assessments, recruiting and retention strategies to confront current challenges, and proof of concepts regarding the bottom line, Kelly has become a highly sought-after expert in serving those who want to increase profit while reducing headaches for their entire company. Tune in to learn more!