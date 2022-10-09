Action and Ambition
Aaron Perry Helps Leaders To Cultivate Vision and Implement Practical Strategies That Boost Sustainability
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Aaron Perry, Author, and Founder of the Y on Earth Community. He works with high-performing impact entrepreneurs, dedicated management teams, triple-bottom-line companies, fraternal communities, educational institutions, and other innovative organizations dedicated to caring for Earth and Humanity. Aaron helps to develop and enhance leaders, to cultivate vision, and implement practical strategies for sustainability. As an educator and executive consultant, he supports and coaches business leaders and social entrepreneurs as they cultivate the skills and leadership capacity needed to lead with regeneration, stewardship, and positive social impact as the guiding core mission. Tune in to learn more!