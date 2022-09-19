Action and Ambition
Shuja Pakhliwal On Creating a User-Friendly NFT Marketplace Based on Five Pillars: Authenticity, Transparency, Value, Clarity, and Traction
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Shuja Pakhliwal, the Founder and CEO of Royal Goats Club Labs, a Texas-based blockchain technology think tank working on developing an NFT marketplace allowing artists, creators, and entertainers worldwide to monetize their digital intellectual property using non-fungible tokens. He is also a business development and marketing consultant with experience in building early-stage companies throughout their rapid growth and successful exits. He has a proven track record of executing marketing programs that consistently accelerate revenue growth throughout the customer lifecycle. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!