Action and Ambition
Pandit Dasa on Creating a More Positive Workplace Culture and Mindful Leaders
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Pandit Dasa, a former monk, mindfulness expert, author, and international keynote speaker who speaks to Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies. He emphasizes self-care, the origin of all success. Some of the organizations he has spoken to are Google, NASA, London Stock Exchange, IBM, Citibank, World Government Summit, Kellogg, Cadillac, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, Nationwide Insurance, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and many others. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!